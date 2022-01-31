Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates

View Sources and Uses Table

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced its current estimates of privately-held net marketable borrowing[1] for the January - March 2022 and April - June 2022 quarters.[2]

During the January - March 2022 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $729 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-March cash balance of $650 billion.[3] The borrowing estimate is $254 billion higher than announced in November 2021, primarily due to the lower beginning of quarter balance.

During the April - June 2022 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $66 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-June cash balance of $700 billion.

During the October - December 2021 quarter, Treasury borrowed $689 billion in privately-held net marketable debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $406 billion. In November 2021, Treasury estimated privately-held net marketable borrowing of $1,015 billion and assumed an end-of-December cash balance of $650 billion. The $326 billion decrease in borrowing resulted primarily from the decrease in the end-of-December cash balance and, to a less extent, from an increase in receipts and a decrease in expenditures.3