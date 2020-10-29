Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Treasury Bill Auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:59pm EDT

29 Oct 2020

N O T I C E

GOVERNMENT OF BELIZE TREASURY BILLS
ISSUE NUMBER 12/2020

Tenders are invited for an issue of Government of Belize Treasury Bills. The amount of the issue will be $67,408,200.00.

The Bills will be issued in electronic form only evidenced by an electronic book entry in the Central Securities Depository of the Central Bank of Belize in multiples of $200 and will be repayable at par 91 days after issue. They will be issued on Wednesday, 18 November 2020 and will be redeemed on Wednesday, 17 February 2021.

Each tender must be for $200 or a multiple of $200 and must specify to five decimal places the amount, which is offered for each one hundred dollars face value of the Bills sought.

Members of the public who wish to participate in the auction must submit their bid to the Central Bank of Belize electronically or at the designated drop off box no later than 12:00 noon on Friday, 13 November 2020.

The Auction on the Central Securities Depository System (CSD) will be opened from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday, 18 November 2020.

Successful bidders should arrange to settle via the Automated Payment & Securities Settlement System of Belize (APSSS).

Bank: Central Bank of Belize
Account: GL1CORP0402627

The Government of Belize reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all tenders in whole or in part.

CENTRAL BANK OF BELIZE

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Belize published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 22:59:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pTERRITORIAL BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:59pNORTHEAST BANCORP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:59pCELSIUS RESOURCES : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
06:59pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Quarterly Cashflow Report – September 2020
PU
06:59pTreasury Bill Auction
PU
06:59pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Quarterly Activities Report – September 2020
PU
06:59pOTTO ENERGY : Status Update on Hurricane Zeta Impacts - Gulf of Mexico
PU
06:59pWASHINGTON REIT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:59pENERGY RECOVERY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:59pNETSTREIT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
4ANALYSIS: U.S. drugmakers, bracing for price cuts, shift election support toward Democrats
5U.S. economy posts record growth in third quarter; COVID-19 scarring to last

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group