Treasury Bill Auctions held on 12 January 2021

Public Debt Department
12 January 2022
TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 12 JANUARY 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield
|
|
Amount
|
Bids
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
Maturity
|
|
|
(%)
|
Offered
|
Received
|
|
Accepted (a)
|
|
(Days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
Current
|
|
Last
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction
|
|
Auction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
18,000
|
143,458
|
|
79,835
|
8.38
|
|
8.26
|
LKA09122D153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182
|
31,500
|
34,529
|
|
790
|
8.40
|
|
8.30
|
LKA18222G153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
364
|
31,500
|
33,180
|
|
375
|
8.44
|
|
8.39
|
LKA36423A133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
81,000
|
211,167
|
|
81,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) The date of settlement is 18 January 2022
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:55:01 UTC.