Treasury Bill Auctions held on 12 January 2021

01/12/2022 | 04:56am EST
Public Debt Department

12 January 2022

TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 12 JANUARY 2022

Weighted Average Yield

Amount

Bids

Amount

Rate

Maturity

(%)

Offered

Received

Accepted (a)

(Days)

(Rs. Mn)

(Rs. Mn)

(Rs. Mn)

Current

Last

Auction

Auction

91

18,000

143,458

79,835

8.38

8.26

LKA09122D153

182

31,500

34,529

790

8.40

8.30

LKA18222G153

364

31,500

33,180

375

8.44

8.39

LKA36423A133

Total

81,000

211,167

81,000

(a) The date of settlement is 18 January 2022

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
