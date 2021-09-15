Public Debt Department
15 September 2021
TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 15 SEPTEMBER 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield
|
|
Amount
|
Bids
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
Maturity
|
|
(%)
|
Offered
|
Received
|
Accepted (a)
|
|
(Days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
Current
|
|
Last
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction
|
|
Auction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
12,000
|
24,907
|
19,292
|
6.08
|
|
6.01
|
LKA09121L174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182
|
12,500
|
12,947
|
-
|
-
|
|
5.95
|
LKA18222C186
|
|
(01.09.2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
364
|
15,000
|
15,086
|
286
|
6.12
|
|
6.05
|
LKA36422I161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
39,500
|
52,940
|
19,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) The date of settlement is 17 September 2021
|
|
|
