Public Debt Department
18 August 2021
TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 18 AUGUST 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield
|
|
Amount
|
Bids
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
Maturity
|
|
(%)
|
Offered
|
Received
|
Accepted (a)
|
|
(Days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
Current
|
|
Last
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction
|
|
Auction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
17,500
|
31,355
|
23,230
|
5.33
|
|
5.27
|
LKA09121K192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182
|
17,500
|
17,500
|
932
|
5.34
|
|
5.27
|
LKA18222B188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
364
|
18,500
|
18,500
|
-
|
-
|
|
5.32
|
LKA36422H197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
53,500
|
67,355
|
24,162
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) The date of settlement is 20 August 2021
|
|
|
|
