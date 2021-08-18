Log in
Treasury Bill Auctions held on 18 August 2021

08/18/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Public Debt Department

18 August 2021

TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 18 AUGUST 2021

Weighted Average Yield

Amount

Bids

Amount

Rate

Maturity

(%)

Offered

Received

Accepted (a)

(Days)

(Rs. Mn)

(Rs. Mn)

(Rs. Mn)

Current

Last

Auction

Auction

91

17,500

31,355

23,230

5.33

5.27

LKA09121K192

182

17,500

17,500

932

5.34

5.27

LKA18222B188

364

18,500

18,500

-

-

5.32

LKA36422H197

Total

53,500

67,355

24,162

(a) The date of settlement is 20 August 2021

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 10:13:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
