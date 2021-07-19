Public Debt Department
19 July 2021
TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 19 JULY 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield
|
|
Amount
|
Bids
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
Maturity
|
|
(%)
|
Offered
|
Received
|
Accepted (a)
|
|
(Days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
Current
|
|
Last
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction
|
|
Auction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
24,000
|
61,478
|
46,033
|
5.22
|
|
5.21
|
LKA09121J228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182
|
20,000
|
20,037
|
-
|
-
|
|
5.22
|
LKA18222A214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
364
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
112
|
5.25
|
|
5.24
|
LKA36422G223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
64,000
|
101,515
|
46,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) The date of settlement is 22 July 2021
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
