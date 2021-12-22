Log in
Treasury Bill Auctions held on 22 December 2021

12/22/2021 | 05:03am EST
Public Debt Department

22 December 2021

TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 22 DECEMBER 2021

Weighted Average Yield

Amount

Bids

Amount

Rate

Maturity

(%)

Offered

Received

Accepted (a)

(Days)

(Rs. Mn)

(Rs. Mn)

(Rs. Mn)

Current

Last

Auction

Auction

91

13,500

39,737

28,259

7.71

7.24

LKA09122C254

182

17,000

25,602

9,748

8.10

8.03

LKA18222F247

364

17,000

18,361

2,111

8.02

8.06

LKA36422L231

Total

47,500

83,700

40,118

(a) The date of settlement is 24 December 2021

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 10:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
