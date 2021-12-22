Public Debt Department
22 December 2021
TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 22 DECEMBER 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield
|
|
Amount
|
Bids
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
Maturity
|
|
(%)
|
Offered
|
Received
|
Accepted (a)
|
|
(Days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
Current
|
|
Last
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction
|
|
Auction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
13,500
|
39,737
|
28,259
|
7.71
|
|
7.24
|
LKA09122C254
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182
|
17,000
|
25,602
|
9,748
|
8.10
|
|
8.03
|
LKA18222F247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
364
|
17,000
|
18,361
|
2,111
|
8.02
|
|
8.06
|
LKA36422L231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
47,500
|
83,700
|
40,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) The date of settlement is 24 December 2021
|
|
|
