Treasury Bill Auctions held on 29 December 2021

12/29/2021 | 08:37am EST
Public Debt Department

29 December 2021

TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 29 DECEMBER 2021

Weighted Average Yield

Amount

Bids

Amount

Rate

Maturity

(%)

Offered

Received

Accepted (a)

(Days)

(Rs. Mn)

(Rs. Mn)

(Rs. Mn)

Current

Last

Auction

Auction

91

13,500

46,967

31,918

8.16

7.71

LKA09122D013

182

20,000

20,968

1,443

8.33

8.10

LKA18222G013

364

15,000

15,765

205

8.24

8.02

LKA36422L306

Total

48,500

83,700

33,566

(a) The date of settlement is 31 December 2021

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 13:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS