Public Debt Department
29 December 2021
TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 29 DECEMBER 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield
|
|
Amount
|
Bids
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
Maturity
|
|
(%)
|
Offered
|
Received
|
Accepted (a)
|
|
(Days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
(Rs. Mn)
|
Current
|
|
Last
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction
|
|
Auction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
13,500
|
46,967
|
31,918
|
8.16
|
|
7.71
|
LKA09122D013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182
|
20,000
|
20,968
|
1,443
|
8.33
|
|
8.10
|
LKA18222G013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
364
|
15,000
|
15,765
|
205
|
8.24
|
|
8.02
|
LKA36422L306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
48,500
|
83,700
|
33,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) The date of settlement is 31 December 2021
|
|
|
Disclaimer
