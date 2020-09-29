Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Treasury Bill Auctions held on 29 September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 06:35am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 2477418

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Date

Public Debt Department

29 September 2020

TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2020

Maturity

Amount

Bids

Amount

Weighted Average Yield Rate

Offered

Received

Accepted (a)

(Days)

(Rs. Mn.)

(Rs. Mn.)

(Rs. Mn.)

(%)

Current Auction

Last Auction

91

8,000

8,000

-

-

4.51

LKA09121A011

182

16,000

16,307

407

4.64

4.64

LKA18221D020

364

16,000

16,488

488

4.89

4.88

LKA36421J013

Total

40,000

40,795

895

-

-

(a) The date of settlement is 02 October 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 10:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aLebanon's problem is a lack of confidence not assets, Carlos Ghosn says
RE
06:52a'BRING BACK TRUST' : Carlos Ghosn offers executive training in troubled Lebanon
RE
06:52aTiffany says LVMH countersuit attempt to avoid full purchase price
RE
06:40aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : IH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 26 of 2020 - Refinance Facility for Combating COVID -19 (RFCC)/ Islamic Refinance Facility for Combating COVID 19 (IRFCC)
PU
06:39aSouth Africa's Unemployment Rate Fell in 2Q -- Update
DJ
06:35aTreasury Bill Auctions held on 29 September 2020
PU
06:35aThe Composite State of the Economy Index for August 2020 declined by 0.06 percent
PU
06:35aCENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY : The MNB held an FX swap tender providing euro liquidity
PU
06:31aIreland's COVID-19 unemployment rate falls slightly in September
RE
06:30aMINISTER BARBARA CREECY : Food Loss and Waste Voluntary Agreement virtual launch
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : countersues Tiffany in bid to drop $..
2WALMART IN TALKS FOR UP TO $25 BILLION INVESTMENT IN TATA'S 'SUPER APP': Mint
3GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. faces ongoing court battles over TikTok, WeChat bans
5NOVACYT : NOVACYT S.A.: New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group