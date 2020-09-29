Communications Department
30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 2477418
Fax: 2346257, 2477739
E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk
Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk
Press Release
Public Debt Department
29 September 2020
TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2020
|
Maturity
|
Amount
|
Bids
|
Amount
|
Weighted Average Yield Rate
|
Offered
|
Received
|
Accepted (a)
|
|
(Days)
|
(Rs. Mn.)
|
(Rs. Mn.)
|
(Rs. Mn.)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Auction
|
|
Last Auction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
8,000
|
8,000
|
-
|
-
|
|
4.51
|
|
|
LKA09121A011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182
|
16,000
|
16,307
|
407
|
4.64
|
|
4.64
|
|
|
LKA18221D020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
364
|
16,000
|
16,488
|
488
|
4.89
|
|
4.88
|
|
|
LKA36421J013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
40,000
|
40,795
|
895
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) The date of settlement is 02 October 2020
