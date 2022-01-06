Treasury Bill Notice

Log in
06 Jan 2022

N O T I C E

GOVERNMENT OF BELIZE TREASURY BILLS
ISSUE NUMBER 2/2022

Tenders are invited for an issue of Government of Belize Treasury Bills. The amount of the issue will be $64,391,800.00.

The Bills will be issued in electronic form only evidenced by an electronic book entry in the Central Securities Depository of the Central Bank of Belize in multiples of $200 and will be repayable at par 91 days after issue. They will be issued on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 and will be redeemed on Tuesday, 26 April 2022.

Each tender must be for $200 or a multiple of $200 and must specify to five decimal places the amount, which is offered for each one hundred dollars face value of the Bills sought.

Members of the public who wish to participate in the auction must submit their bid to the Central Bank of Belize electronically or at the designated drop off box no later than 12:00 noon on Friday, 21 January 2022.

The Auction on the Central Securities Depository System (CSD) will be opened from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

Successful bidders should arrange to settle via the Automated Payment & Securities Settlement System of Belize (APSSS).

Bank: Central Bank of Belize
Account: GL1CORP0402627

The Government of Belize reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all tenders in whole or in part.

CENTRAL BANK OF BELIZE

