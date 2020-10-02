Treasury Bills & Treasury Notes Issuance Calendar - October 2020

RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI

GOVERNMENT OF MALAWI LOCAL DEBT ISSUANCE CALENDAR

FOR PART OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2020/2021

(OCTOBER 2020)

The Reserve Bank of Malawi, as an Agent of the Malawi Government, wishes to notify the investing public that an issuance calendar for Government domestic debt has been released for the month of October 2020 in the 2020/2021 fiscal year as follows:

CALENDAR FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURY SECURITIES FOR PART OF

THE FISCAL YEAR 2020/20211

Month & Date Instrument(s) Treasury Treasury Note Bill Amount Amount August 2020 6-Oct-20 T Bills & 3-Year T Note 35,737 8,179 13-Oct-20 T Bills - 8,179 20-Oct-20 T Bills & 5-Year T Note 20,251 8,179 27-Oct-20 T Bills - 8,179

Please note that prior to each auction, full details of Treasury notes and bills will be provided on the Reserve Bank of Malawi website: www.rbm.mwand in certain cases in the print media.

Any enquiries should be forwarded to the Director, Financial Markets Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P.O. Box 30063, Lilongwe 3. Telephone: 01 770 600, Fax number: 01 772 219, Email: RBMDealers@rbm.mw

1If the auction/settlement date falls on a public holiday, auction/settlement will take place on the next business day.