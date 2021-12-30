Treasury Bond Auctions held on 30 December 2021

Public Debt Department
30 December 2021
Treasury Bond Issuance held on 30 December 2021
|
Series
|
11.00%2025 'A'
|
11.75%2027 'A'
|
11.20%2033 'A'
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
01 August 2025
|
15 June 2027
|
15 January 2033
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN*
|
LKB01025H016
|
LKB01027F156
|
LKB01533A154
|
|
|
|
|
Coupon Rate
|
11.00%
|
11.75%
|
11.20%
|
(p.a.)
|
|
|
|
Amount Offered
|
25,000
|
25,000
|
50,000
|
(Rs.mn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bids Received
|
36,043
|
38,339
|
113,600
|
(Rs.mn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
Accepted
|
-
|
-
|
50,000
|
(Rs.mn)
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
|
|
|
Average Yield
|
-
|
-
|
12.06
|
Rate %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of
|
|
03 January 2022
|
|
Settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* International Securities Identification Number
An issuance window for ISIN LKB01533A154 is open until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e., 4.00 pm on 31.12.2021) at the Weighted Average Yield Rate determined for the said ISIN at the auction, up to 20% of the amount offered from the respective ISINs. In the event of oversubscription, allocation will be made based on successful participation by auction participants for the respective ISINs at Phase I. The bids for subscriptions are to be forwarded via email to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 14:36:03 UTC.