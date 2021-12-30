Treasury Bond Auctions held on 30 December 2021

Public Debt Department

30 December 2021

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 30 December 2021

Series 11.00%2025 'A' 11.75%2027 'A' 11.20%2033 'A' Date of Maturity 01 August 2025 15 June 2027 15 January 2033 ISIN* LKB01025H016 LKB01027F156 LKB01533A154 Coupon Rate 11.00% 11.75% 11.20% (p.a.) Amount Offered 25,000 25,000 50,000 (Rs.mn) Bids Received 36,043 38,339 113,600 (Rs.mn) Amount Accepted - - 50,000 (Rs.mn) Weighted Average Yield - - 12.06 Rate % Date of 03 January 2022 Settlement

* International Securities Identification Number

An issuance window for ISIN LKB01533A154 is open until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e., 4.00 pm on 31.12.2021) at the Weighted Average Yield Rate determined for the said ISIN at the auction, up to 20% of the amount offered from the respective ISINs. In the event of oversubscription, allocation will be made based on successful participation by auction participants for the respective ISINs at Phase I. The bids for subscriptions are to be forwarded via email to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.