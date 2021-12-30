Log in
Treasury Bond Auctions held on 30 December 2021

12/30/2021 | 09:37am EST
Public Debt Department

30 December 2021

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 30 December 2021

Series

11.00%2025 'A'

11.75%2027 'A'

11.20%2033 'A'

Date of Maturity

01 August 2025

15 June 2027

15 January 2033

ISIN*

LKB01025H016

LKB01027F156

LKB01533A154

Coupon Rate

11.00%

11.75%

11.20%

(p.a.)

Amount Offered

25,000

25,000

50,000

(Rs.mn)

Bids Received

36,043

38,339

113,600

(Rs.mn)

Amount

Accepted

-

-

50,000

(Rs.mn)

Weighted

Average Yield

-

-

12.06

Rate %

Date of

03 January 2022

Settlement

* International Securities Identification Number

An issuance window for ISIN LKB01533A154 is open until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e., 4.00 pm on 31.12.2021) at the Weighted Average Yield Rate determined for the said ISIN at the auction, up to 20% of the amount offered from the respective ISINs. In the event of oversubscription, allocation will be made based on successful participation by auction participants for the respective ISINs at Phase I. The bids for subscriptions are to be forwarded via email to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 14:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
