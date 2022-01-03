Log in
Treasury Bond Auctions held on 30 December 2021

01/03/2022
Public Debt Department

03 January 2022

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 30 December 2021

Further to the Treasury bond auction held on 30 December 2021, Rs. 2,000 million was raised from the ISIN* LKB01533A154 via the Direct Issuance Window at the Weighted Average Yield Rate of 12.06% determined at the auction.

Date of settlement of the above issuance is 03 January 2022.

*International Securities Identification Number

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 06:18:03 UTC.


