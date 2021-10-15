Log in
Treasury Bond Issuance held on 12 October 2021

10/15/2021
Public Debt Department

15 October 2021

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 12 October 2021

Further to the Treasury bond auction held on 12 October 2021, Rs. 4,498 million via the Direct Issuance Window was raised from the ISIN* LKB02032J017 at the Weighted Average Yield Rate of 11.23% determined at the auction.

Date of settlement of the above issuance is 15 October 2021.

*International Securities Identification Number

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
