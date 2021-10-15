Public Debt Department

15 October 2021

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 12 October 2021

Further to the Treasury bond auction held on 12 October 2021, Rs. 4,498 million via the Direct Issuance Window was raised from the ISIN* LKB02032J017 at the Weighted Average Yield Rate of 11.23% determined at the auction.

Date of settlement of the above issuance is 15 October 2021.

*International Securities Identification Number