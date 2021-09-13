Log in
Treasury Bond Issuance held on 13 September 2021

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Public Debt Department

13 September 2021

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 13 September 2021

Series

10.25%2024A

11.25%2031A

Date of Maturity

15 June 2024

15 March 2031

ISIN*

LKB00524F153

LKB01231C151

Coupon Rate (p.a.)

10.25%

11.25%

Amount Offered (Rs.mn)

22,500

27,500

Bids Received (Rs.mn)

36,532

59,005

Amount Accepted (Rs.mn)

14,282

27,500

Weighted Average Yield

8.10

10.05

Rate %

Date of Settlement

15 September 2021

* International Securities Identification Number

An issuance window for LKB01231C151 is open until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e.,

4.00 pm on 14.09.2021) at the Weighted Average Yield Rate determined for the said ISIN at the auction, up to 20% of the amount offered from the respective ISIN. In the event of oversubscription, allocation will be made based on successful participation by auction participants for respective ISIN at Phase I. The bids for subscriptions are to be forwarded via email to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
