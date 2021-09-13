Public Debt Department

13 September 2021

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 13 September 2021

Series 10.25%2024A 11.25%2031A Date of Maturity 15 June 2024 15 March 2031 ISIN* LKB00524F153 LKB01231C151 Coupon Rate (p.a.) 10.25% 11.25% Amount Offered (Rs.mn) 22,500 27,500 Bids Received (Rs.mn) 36,532 59,005 Amount Accepted (Rs.mn) 14,282 27,500 Weighted Average Yield 8.10 10.05 Rate % Date of Settlement 15 September 2021

* International Securities Identification Number

An issuance window for LKB01231C151 is open until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e.,

4.00 pm on 14.09.2021) at the Weighted Average Yield Rate determined for the said ISIN at the auction, up to 20% of the amount offered from the respective ISIN. In the event of oversubscription, allocation will be made based on successful participation by auction participants for respective ISIN at Phase I. The bids for subscriptions are to be forwarded via email to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.