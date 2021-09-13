Public Debt Department
13 September 2021
Treasury Bond Issuance held on 13 September 2021
|
Series
|
10.25%2024A
|
11.25%2031A
|
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
15 June 2024
|
15 March 2031
|
|
|
|
ISIN*
|
LKB00524F153
|
LKB01231C151
|
|
|
|
Coupon Rate (p.a.)
|
10.25%
|
11.25%
|
|
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs.mn)
|
22,500
|
27,500
|
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs.mn)
|
36,532
|
59,005
|
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs.mn)
|
14,282
|
27,500
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield
|
8.10
|
10.05
|
Rate %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Settlement
|
15 September 2021
|
|
|
* International Securities Identification Number
An issuance window for LKB01231C151 is open until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e.,
4.00 pm on 14.09.2021) at the Weighted Average Yield Rate determined for the said ISIN at the auction, up to 20% of the amount offered from the respective ISIN. In the event of oversubscription, allocation will be made based on successful participation by auction participants for respective ISIN at Phase I. The bids for subscriptions are to be forwarded via email to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:02 UTC.