Treasury Bond Issuance held on 28 January 2022

01/28/2022 | 05:48am EST
Public Debt Department

28 January 2022

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 28 January 2022

Series

11.00%2025'A'

11.20%2033'A'

Date of Maturity

01 August 2025

15 January 2033

ISIN*

LKB01025H016

LKB01533A154

Coupon Rate (p.a.)

11.00%

11.20%

Amount Offered (Rs.mn)

15,000

35,000

Bids Received (Rs.mn)

45,371

59,796

Amount Accepted (Rs.mn)

6,391

35,000

Weighted Average Yield

11.49

12.45

Rate %

Date of Settlement

01 February 2022

* International Securities Identification Number

An issuance window for ISIN LKB01533A154 is open until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e., 4.00 pm on 31.01.2022) at the Weighted Average Yield Rate determined for the said ISIN at the auction, up to 20% of the amount offered from the respective ISIN. In the event of oversubscription, allocation will be made based on successful participation by auction participants for the respective ISIN at Phase I. The bids for subscriptions are to be forwarded via email to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
