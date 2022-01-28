Public Debt Department

28 January 2022

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 28 January 2022

Series 11.00%2025'A' 11.20%2033'A' Date of Maturity 01 August 2025 15 January 2033 ISIN* LKB01025H016 LKB01533A154 Coupon Rate (p.a.) 11.00% 11.20% Amount Offered (Rs.mn) 15,000 35,000 Bids Received (Rs.mn) 45,371 59,796 Amount Accepted (Rs.mn) 6,391 35,000 Weighted Average Yield 11.49 12.45 Rate % Date of Settlement 01 February 2022

* International Securities Identification Number

An issuance window for ISIN LKB01533A154 is open until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e., 4.00 pm on 31.01.2022) at the Weighted Average Yield Rate determined for the said ISIN at the auction, up to 20% of the amount offered from the respective ISIN. In the event of oversubscription, allocation will be made based on successful participation by auction participants for the respective ISIN at Phase I. The bids for subscriptions are to be forwarded via email to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.