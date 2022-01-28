Public Debt Department
28 January 2022
Treasury Bond Issuance held on 28 January 2022
|
Series
|
11.00%2025'A'
|
|
11.20%2033'A'
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
01 August 2025
|
|
15 January 2033
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN*
|
LKB01025H016
|
|
LKB01533A154
|
|
|
|
|
Coupon Rate (p.a.)
|
11.00%
|
|
11.20%
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs.mn)
|
15,000
|
|
35,000
|
|
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs.mn)
|
45,371
|
|
59,796
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs.mn)
|
6,391
|
|
35,000
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield
|
11.49
|
|
12.45
|
Rate %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Settlement
|
|
01 February 2022
|
|
|
|
* International Securities Identification Number
An issuance window for ISIN LKB01533A154 is open until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e., 4.00 pm on 31.01.2022) at the Weighted Average Yield Rate determined for the said ISIN at the auction, up to 20% of the amount offered from the respective ISIN. In the event of oversubscription, allocation will be made based on successful participation by auction participants for the respective ISIN at Phase I. The bids for subscriptions are to be forwarded via email to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:47:04 UTC.