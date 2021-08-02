Public Debt Department
02 August 2021
Treasury Bond Issuance held on 29 July 2021 and Direct Issuance Window
|
Series
|
06.00%2024 'A'
|
09.00%2026 'A'
|
09.00%2028 'B'
|
11.25%2031 'A'
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
01 December 2024
|
01 February 2026
|
01 May 2028
|
15 March 2031
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN*
|
LKB01024L011
|
LKB01326B011
|
LKB01528E016
|
LKB01231C151
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coupon Rate (p.a.)
|
6.00 %
|
9.00%
|
9.00%
|
11.25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Offered
|
30,000
|
35,000
|
35,000
|
20,000
|
(Rs.mn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bids Received
|
50,665
|
51,884
|
44,950
|
46,210
|
(Rs.mn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Accepted
|
33,000
|
21,234
|
11,450
|
20,500
|
(Rs.mn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average
|
|
|
|
|
Yield
|
6.87
|
7.47
|
8.17
|
8.86
|
Rate %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Settlement
|
|
02 August 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
* International Securities Identification Number
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 10:31:04 UTC.