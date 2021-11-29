Public Debt Department
29 November 2021
Treasury Bond Issuance held on 29 November 2021
|
Series
|
10.25%2025 'A'
|
|
11.00%2030 'A'
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
15 March 2025
|
|
15 May 2030
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN*
|
LKB01025C157
|
|
LKB01530E152
|
|
|
|
|
Coupon Rate (p.a.)
|
10.25%
|
|
11.00%
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs.mn)
|
15,000
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs.mn)
|
47,071
|
|
54,547
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs.mn)
|
15,000
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield
|
9.67
|
|
11.63
|
Rate %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Settlement
|
01 December 2021
|
|
|
|
|
* International Securities Identification Number
An issuance window for LKB01025C157 and LKB01530E152 is open until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e., 4.00 pm on 30.11.2021) at the Weighted Average Yield Rate determined for the said ISINs at the auction, up to 20% of the amount offered from the respective ISINs. In the event of oversubscription, allocation will be made based on successful participation by auction participants for the respective ISINs at Phase I. The bids for subscriptions are to be forwarded via email to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:09:06 UTC.