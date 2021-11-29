Log in
Treasury Bond Issuance held on 29 November 2021

11/29/2021 | 04:10am EST
Public Debt Department

29 November 2021

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 29 November 2021

Series

10.25%2025 'A'

11.00%2030 'A'

Date of Maturity

15 March 2025

15 May 2030

ISIN*

LKB01025C157

LKB01530E152

Coupon Rate (p.a.)

10.25%

11.00%

Amount Offered (Rs.mn)

15,000

15,000

Bids Received (Rs.mn)

47,071

54,547

Amount Accepted (Rs.mn)

15,000

15,000

Weighted Average Yield

9.67

11.63

Rate %

Date of Settlement

01 December 2021

* International Securities Identification Number

An issuance window for LKB01025C157 and LKB01530E152 is open until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e., 4.00 pm on 30.11.2021) at the Weighted Average Yield Rate determined for the said ISINs at the auction, up to 20% of the amount offered from the respective ISINs. In the event of oversubscription, allocation will be made based on successful participation by auction participants for the respective ISINs at Phase I. The bids for subscriptions are to be forwarded via email to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
