Public Debt Department

29 November 2021

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 29 November 2021

Series 10.25%2025 'A' 11.00%2030 'A' Date of Maturity 15 March 2025 15 May 2030 ISIN* LKB01025C157 LKB01530E152 Coupon Rate (p.a.) 10.25% 11.00% Amount Offered (Rs.mn) 15,000 15,000 Bids Received (Rs.mn) 47,071 54,547 Amount Accepted (Rs.mn) 15,000 15,000 Weighted Average Yield 9.67 11.63 Rate % Date of Settlement 01 December 2021

* International Securities Identification Number

An issuance window for LKB01025C157 and LKB01530E152 is open until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e., 4.00 pm on 30.11.2021) at the Weighted Average Yield Rate determined for the said ISINs at the auction, up to 20% of the amount offered from the respective ISINs. In the event of oversubscription, allocation will be made based on successful participation by auction participants for the respective ISINs at Phase I. The bids for subscriptions are to be forwarded via email to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.