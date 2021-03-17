Treasury Department Says It Has Issued 90 Million Stimulus Payments

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government has issued approximately 90 million stimulus payments worth $242 billion, more than half of the estimated total relief authorized under the latest Covid-19 relief package, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.

The Treasury, which is issuing the payments in rolling batches, began processing the payments on Friday primarily to taxpayers who provided their direct deposit information on their 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

