Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with North Carolina Small Business Owner

April 12, 2021
Today, Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo met virtually with Tula M. Garris, owner of Tula's Fish & Chips in Greenville, North Carolina, to hear about the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on her small business. The discussion was facilitated by the Center for Responsible Lending. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo asked about the challenges Ms. Garris faced weathering the COVID-19 pandemic as a sole proprietor and about her ability to access small business relief. The two specifically discussed changes the Biden Administration made to the Paycheck Protection Program that benefited Tula's Fish & Chips, including providing small businesses with significantly more relief and with more equitable access to the loan program. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo stressed his and Secretary Yellen's commitment toward a swift and inclusive economic recovery, as well as the Treasury Department's commitment to providing small businesses the support they need throughout the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
