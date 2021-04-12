Log in
Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with North Carolina Small Business Owner

04/12/2021
April 12, 2021

Today, Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo met virtually with Tula M. Garris, owner of Tula's Fish & Chips in Greenville, North Carolina, to hear about the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on her small business. The discussion was facilitated by the Center for Responsible Lending. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo asked about the challenges Ms. Garris faced weathering the COVID-19 pandemic as a sole proprietor and about her ability to access small business relief. The two specifically discussed changes the Biden Administration made to the Paycheck Protection Program that benefited Tula's Fish & Chips, including providing small businesses with significantly more relief and with more equitable access to the loan program. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo stressed his and Secretary Yellen's commitment toward a swift and inclusive economic recovery, as well as the Treasury Department's commitment to providing small businesses the support they need throughout the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 21:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
