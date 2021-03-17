Log in
Treasury and IRS extend filing and payment deadline to May 17

03/17/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
March 17, 2021

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced today that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.

The IRS will be providing formal guidance in the coming days.

Additional details on the taxpayer relief announced today are available on IRS.gov.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 21:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
