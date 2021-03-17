Treasury and IRS extend filing and payment deadline to May 17

March 17, 2021

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced today that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.

The IRS will be providing formal guidance in the coming days.

Additional details on the taxpayer relief announced today are available on IRS.gov.

