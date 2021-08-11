Treasury bill yields start to price in debt ceiling uncertainty

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Some U.S. Treasury bill yields are
beginning to reflect concerns that lawmakers may wait until the
last minute to increase or suspend the debt ceiling, after a
budget blueprint failed to include a provision to resolve the
issue.
The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a
massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on
a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint, though it did not include an
increase or suspension of the debt limit.
“The fact that the debt limit was not addressed in the
budget blueprint really sets up for quite a contentious battle
over another increase,” said Jonathan Cohn, a trading strategist
at Credit Suisse in New York. As a result, “we are now starting
to see some cheapening in bills in that late October, early
November area.”
The government’s two-year debt ceiling suspension expired
last month. The Treasury is expected to be able to get by until
October or later by using extraordinary measures.
Dozens of Republican senators on Tuesday signed a pledge not
to vote to raise the nation's borrowing capability when it is
exhausted in the autumn.
“It just makes it more likely that we get towards the
eleventh hour scenario,” said Tom Simons, a money market
economist at Jefferies in New York. “When that happens, there
tends to be a kink in the yield curve.”
Investors are likely to avoid bills that mature soon after
the Treasury is likely to run out of cash, even if the chances
of a default are small. That means that yields on those issues
can rise above longer-dated debt yields, which is unusual in the
Treasury yield curve.
So far moves are small, and short-dated yields are largely
pinned around the 5 basis point level, which is the rate
investors can earn from borrowing Treasuries from the Federal
Reserve overnight as part of its reverse repurchase agreement
facility.
Bills maturing in late October and early November, however,
when the Treasury is most likely to face funding pressure, have
crept higher and are yielding around 5.5 basis points. Those
maturing in late September, by comparison, yield around 4.7
basis points and those due in December, after the issue is
expected to be addressed, yield from 4.7 to 5.3 basis points.
