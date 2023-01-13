Advanced search
Treasury consults banks on Treasuries trade reporting, auction schedule

01/13/2023 | 12:00pm EST
Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is asking major banks for their opinions on details including the best timing for the public reporting of certain Treasuries trades and whether some changes to the auction schedule would help to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market.

The Treasury is posing the questions as part of its regular survey of primary dealers before each of its quarterly refunding announcements. The Treasury and regulators are considering changes to the Treasury market to help boost liquidity and reduce volatility. (Reporting By Karen Brettell)


© Reuters 2023
