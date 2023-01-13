Treasury consults banks on Treasuries trade reporting, auction schedule

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is
asking major banks for their opinions on details including the
best timing for the public reporting of certain Treasuries
trades and whether some changes to the auction schedule would
help to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market.
The Treasury is posing the questions as part of its regular
survey of primary dealers before each of its quarterly refunding
announcements. The Treasury and regulators are considering
changes to the Treasury market to help boost liquidity and
reduce volatility.
(Reporting By Karen Brettell)