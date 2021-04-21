Treasury deputy chief says reviewing costs, benefits of U.S. sanctions

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Deputy
Secretary Wally Adeyemo told securities industry executives on
Wednesday that the Treasury will weigh the costs and benefits of
financial sanctions to ensure that they remain a strong and
viable foreign policy tool.
In a statement following a meeting with the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), the Treasury
said Adeyemo gave the group an update on his review of Treasury
sanctions policy, saying that sanctions "have become the tool of
first resort" to address national security and international
economic challenges.
"He explained that while this tool has resulted in notable
successes, it has also created unanticipated challenges,"
Treasury said without naming specific cases.
"The Deputy Secretary stressed that moving forward, and as
the United States faces a changing international order, the
Treasury Department is assessing the costs and benefits of
sanctions use in each case with an eye towards ensuring they
remain a strong, viable option for policymakers in the years and
decades to come."
Treasury also said that the review will seek to ensure that
sanctions implementation and enforcement are "relevant,
rigorous, and fit to purpose, while advancing United States
goals."
Treasury sanctions feature prominently in a broad array of
U.S. actions last week to punish Russia for interfering in last
year's U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other
alleged malign actions.
These included barring U.S. financial institutions from
buying newly issued Russian government rouble-denominated debt
and blacklisting 32 entities and individuals that it had said
carried out Russian "acts of disinformation and interference,"
effectively blocking their access to U.S. dollar transactions.
SIFMA's members, including broker-dealers, investment banks
and asset managers, must ensure their transactions are compliant
with U.S. Treasury sanctions.
The Trump administration reapplied Treasury sanctions on
Iran to curb its military activities after Washington left a
2015 nuclear accord.
Plans for the Treasury review https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-sanctions-insight/biden-will-keep-using-u-s-sanctions-weapon-but-with-sharper-aim-sources-idUSKBN28Q1CV
were first disclosed to Reuters by administration officials as
President Joe Biden took office in January.
(Reporting by David Lawder
Editing by Marguerita Choy)