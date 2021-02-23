Treasury nominee Adeyemo says pandemic aid to poorest countries critical to U.S. interests

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Wally Adeyemo, President Joe
Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the U.S. Treasury, said it
was critical to end the COVID-19 pandemic everywhere around the
globe and doing so would require providing resources to some of
the poorest countries.
Adeyemo made the comment at his confirmation hearing before
the Senate Finance Committee when asked about a possible new
allocation of the International Monetary Fund's own currency, or
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), that would allow rich countries
to provide additional resources to poorer countries.
"Providing financial resources to some of the most poorest
countries in the world is going to be critical to our national
security if we seek to make sure that COVID-19 isn't something
that continues to affect us," Adeyemo said.
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren told Adeyemo it was no
surprise that the Trump administration had blocked issuance of
new SDRs, a move akin to a central bank printing money, but she
hoped the Biden administration would reverse that position.
"I hope Treasury will commit to delivering this crucial
support," she said. "This pandemic won't be over for us until
it's over for everyone, and our economy won't fully recover
until other countries' economies are back on their feet as
well."
U.S. officials have not communicated a firm position on a
new SDR allocation, a move widely backed by Italy, France,
Germany and other members of the Group of Seven advanced
economies and the larger Group of 20 major economies.
Treasury declined to comment.
It was not clear if Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would
back an SDR allocation when she meets with other G20 finance
officials on Friday.
Yellen assured Italy's top central banker on Tuesday that
Washington would work closely with Italy during its G20
presidency on shared priorities such as ending the pandemic and
improving support for low-income countries, a spokesman said,
but gave no details on the SDR issue.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva first proposed an
SDR allocation early in the pandemic but faced resistance from
the United States, the IMF's biggest shareholder, which argued
such a move would provide little aid to the countries that
needed it most.
Republicans also raised concerns that it could provide funds
to countries like Iran and Venezuela that are under U.S.
sanctions.
Civil society groups and religious leaders are urging
Washington to drop its opposition, arguing that an SDR issuance
would help provide urgently needed resources for smaller
countries at virtually no cost.
