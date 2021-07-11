Treasury rally leaves investors scrambling for yield plays

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - A tumble in Treasury yields is
pushing some investors toward other income-generating vehicles
including dividend-paying stocks and emerging market bonds,
often in exchange for a greater degree of risk.
Earlier this year, few expected that Treasury yields would
sink closer to historic lows by summer despite a resurgence of
U.S. growth after the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet the Federal Reserve's hawkish shift, demand from
investors in countries where domestic bonds offer flat or
negative returns and the unwinding of popular short bets on
Treasuries have depressed yields. This has cast doubt on the
future of the so-called reflation trade.
For the benchmark 10-year Treasury, the yield on Friday
stood at 1.35%, far below the high of 1.77% hit in March.
"From our perspective we are taking bites in other places
because we don't expect Treasury yields to rebound soon," said
Ed Al-Hussainy, senior interest rate and currency analyst at
Columbia Threadneedle.
Al-Hussainy is focusing on assets such as mortgage-backed
securities, seeking exposure to U.S. consumers whose household
balance sheets he expects to emerge from the pandemic in good
shape. The iShares MBS exchange-traded fund, which holds
mortgage-backed bonds, yielded 1.88% on Friday with an average
4.9 year maturity.
Don Ellenberger, senior portfolio manager at Federated
Hermes, is increasing his overweight in emerging market bonds.
He expects Treasury yields to remain low while investors are
uncertain how much the Federal Reserve will allow inflation to
run hot following a surge in consumer prices.
“Markets are not in agreement right now,” he said. “You’ve
got the stock market saying the party is still going on while
the Treasury market is saying that growth is slowing.”
EMERGING MARKETS
Ellenberger expects a broad economic recovery to bolster
emerging markets, particularly those that are heavy producers of
commodities.
The iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Market Bond exchange
traded fund for example, yielded around 3.85% on Friday.
The fund brought in nearly $430 million in new assets the week
that ended July 7, its largest one-week gain since early April,
according to Lipper data.
Investors should not expect a quick rebound in Treasury
yields this year, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy
in the BMO Capital Markets Fixed Income Strategy team.
"Whether it is growing concerns about the vaccination
holdouts or the risks associated with the Delta variant, there
is little question that the lingering pandemic realities have
contributed to the bullish underpinnings for Treasuries," he
said.
Stalled Treasury yields make dividend-paying stocks more
attractive, said Melody Bryant, a portfolio manager at the $2.3
billion Gabelli Asset fund.
While she recently added some growth-oriented names like
Salesforce.com Inc in anticipation of low interest
rates' making growth stocks more attractive, she remains bullish
on dividend-growers such as Deere & Co, which raised its
payout annually for at least the last 25 years.
"We've just gone through a period where capital gains were
the largest contributor to returns," she said. "Now we're going
to enter a period where dividends are going to be the prime
driver."
Cliff Corso, chief investment officer of Advisors Asset
Management, has been adding debt issued by automakers, attracted
by yields such as the 2.1% offered on Friday by a General Motors
bond that matures in 2027.
The spread of junk bonds over Treasuries - the premium
investors demand to hold the risky corporate debt over risk-free
government debt – stood at 3.14% on Thursday, according to the
ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index. The junk bond index
hit 3.02% on July 1, the lowest rate since July 2007.
"We were already in a desert of yield before this recent
rally," he said "We think that there will be plenty of liquidity
and the economy will be strong even if we aren't at peak growth
anymore.”
(Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by Kate
Duguid; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Cynthia Osterman)