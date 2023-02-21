Treasury's Adeyemo: U.S., allies plan more Russia sanctions in 'coming days'

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The United States and its
allies will impose new sanctions and export controls in "coming
days" to ratchet up pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine
and crack down on companies and individuals who are helping
Moscow evade sanctions, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo
said on Tuesday.
Adeyemo said the United States, the European Union and
others would target Russia's purchases of dual-use goods like
refrigerators and microwaves to secure semiconductors needed for
its military. The sanctions would also seek to do more to stem
the transshipment of oil and other restricted goods through
bordering countries, he said, without providing details.
In addition, he said officials from the coalition of
more than 30 countries would warn companies, financial
institutions and individuals still doing business with Russia
that they faced sanctions if they continued to do so.
"The breadth of this coalition is what will enable us to
continue to isolate Russia," Adeyemo said in a speech at the
Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) on Tuesday, ahead of Friday's
one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
"We will force those that fail to implement our sanctions
and export controls to choose between their economic ties with
our coalition of countries - representing more than half of the
world's GDP - or providing material support to Russia, an
economy that is becoming more isolated every day."
The goal, Adeyemo said, was to keep raising the cost to
Russia of evading sanctions and trying to get around an oil
price cap imposed by the Group of Seven rich nations and
Australia by creating its own alternative ecosystem to sell oil.
Russia had already been forced to divert billions in funds
from the war to pay for insurance for oil tankers, shipping and
other services, and Washington would seek "additional ways to
drive up" those costs, he said, without elaborating.
Echoing remarks made in an interview with Reuters last week,
Adeyemo said U.S. and allied officials would warn companies and
financial institutions in their own countries - and India and
China - against evading sanctions imposed on Russia.
'INVESTMENTS IN UKRAINE'
At the CFR event, Adeyemo said Washington had seen only
limited support for Russia from China, adding that he thought
Chinese companies were generally keen to stay connected to the
global economy and continue doing business with the West.
U.S. and allied officials are also providing "actionable"
intelligence to countries, including some of Russia's neighbors,
to enable them to stamp out sanctions evasion. If they failed to
act, he said, "we and our partners are prepared to use the
various economic tools at our disposal to act on our own."
U.S. and coalition officials would warn companies and banks
in these countries that they faced being cut off from Western
markets and financial systems if they did not enforce sanctions.
After the event, Adeyemo told Reuters the United States
still hoped for a quick resolution to Russia's war in Ukraine,
but stood ready to support Ukraine over the long term. It was
important, he said, to continue to support Ukraine's sovereignty
to make clear that Russia's invasion was unacceptable.
"We're doing both - trying to do everything we can to
bring the war to a conclusion right away, but also making
investments in Ukraine over time so that people know that we're
going to stay over the long term," he said.
Adeyemo acknowledged that Russia's economic data looked
better than expected at the start of the war, but said the
Russian economy was shrinking and growing more isolated.
"One year into this conflict, Russia's economy looks more
like Iran and Venezuela's than a member of the (Group of 20
major economies)," he said.
Adeyemo said Washington was concerned about deepening ties
between Russia and China, but noted that Beijing could not
provide Moscow with the advanced semiconductors it needed to
replace military equipment lost since the start of the war.
Asked about reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping would
visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in coming months, Adeyemo
said he hoped Xi would urge Putin to end the war, given the
impact on energy and food costs for China, and China's professed
respect for sovereignty.
