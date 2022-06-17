Treasury's Adeyemo sees elevated cyber threats in wake of Russia's war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Treasury
Secretary Wally Adeyemo warned bankers about elevated cyber
threats in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and
underscored the department's commitment to sharing real-time
intelligence, Treasury said on Friday.
Adeyemo told members of the Bank Policy Institute's
technology policy division that it was important for the federal
government and financial institutions to work together to share
information and stay ahead of "committed adversaries," it said.
He also underscored "Treasury’s commitment to sharing
appropriate intelligence and fostering an ongoing, real-time
dialogue with financial institutions about threats as they
arise," Treasury said in a statement.
No details about the nature of the cyber threats were
immediately available.
Wednesday's meeting was Treasury's third with the group
since the end of last year, a Treasury official said, adding
that the financial sector was ahead of most other sectors in
terms of collaboration with the government on cyber threats.
Other Western powers have also seen a rise in cyber attacks
on financial institutions since the war began.
BaFin, Germany's financial regulator, last month issued a
fresh cyber security warning to the nation's financial sector
following a recent increase in cyber attacks.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Moscow calls
a special military operation, has caused a serious deterioration
in its relations with the West. Moscow denies Western
accusations of involvement in cyber attacks.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Porter)