Treasury's Yellen, Japan's Suzuki to discuss more sanctions on Russia, weak yen

* Talks take place at Treasury Secretary's first visit to
Japan
* Both leaders hope talks lay ground for weekend G20
gatherings
* Suzuki warns about yen's weakening to fresh 24-year low
TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen will discuss ways to further strengthen Western sanctions
against Russia over its war in Ukraine when she meets with
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday, the
Treasury Department said.
Yellen's meeting will also focus on working with Japan and
other trusted partners to build stronger and more resilient
supply chains to help lower prices for consumers in the United
States, where inflation is running at 40-year highs, it said.
A comprehensive agenda will also include currencies, a
Japanese official said, as the yen hit a fresh 24-year low
beyond 137 yen to the dollar on Monday, adding to
concerns about the rising cost of living.
"Currencies will be discussed as one of various issues," the
official said speaking on condition of anonymity.
Yellen will describe steps Washington is taking to address
inflation, while sharing her view that the U.S. economy remains
very strong, given the robustness of the U.S. labor market, the
official said.
RUSSIAN OIL PRICE CAP
Yellen will also continue talks with Japan about setting a
price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's profits and help
lower energy prices.
The two sides will likely affirm conformity to a price cap
but stop short of reaching any concrete agreement on a scheme,
the official said.
The global price of oil could surge by 40% to around $140
per barrel if a proposed price cap on Russian oil is not
adopted, along with sanction exemptions that would allow
shipments below that price, a senior U.S. Treasury official said
earlier.
Yellen will discuss implementation of the U.S. price cap
proposal and global economic developments with Suzuki. The goal
was to set the price at a level that covered Russia's marginal
cost of production so Moscow is incentivized to continue
exporting oil, but not high enough to allow it to fund its war
against Ukraine, the Treasury official said.
YEN WOES
The Japanese finance minister fired off a fresh warning shot
against the renewed yen weakness.
"There are various global problems. We'd like to make
maximum use of today's meeting to deepen our coordination to
resolve them," Suzuki told reporters on Tuesday.
"A sharp yen weakening is seen in recent currency market
trading. I'm concerned," he said, "The government will watch the
currency market even more closely while liaising with the Bank
of Japan."
Japan would respond appropriately as needed while
coordinating with currency authorities from other countries in
line with a G7 agreement on exchange rates, Suzuki added.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury secretary paid her respects to
slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest serving
modern leader at a private wake on Monday evening, lauding his
work to increase Japan's prosperity and advance the status of
women.
She canceled a public speech at the Port of Yokohama out of
deference to Abe's death, but will still meet privately with
Japanese business leaders to discuss how improved supply chain
resiliency and greater use of "friend-shoring" can help ease
inflationary pressures and address the bottlenecks.
On Wednesday, Yellen will travel to Indonesia to meet with
Suzuki and other Group of 20 finance officials for their July
15-16 gatherings.
