Treasury's Yellen: 'Up to the president' on Fed chief pick

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on
Tuesday declined to say whether she would support a
reappointment of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a
second term, saying it was up to President Joe Biden to decide.
In an interview with CNBC, Yellen also said she trusts the
U.S. central bank to make the right decisions in guiding the
economy's recovery from the recession caused by the coronavirus
pandemic.
"Well, it's up to the president to make the nomination and
the president hasn't yet made that decision," Yellen said when
asked if she supports a renomination of Powell. "I know he will
talk to many people and consider a wide range of evidence and
opinions and make a very careful decision."
In August, Bloomberg reported that Yellen had told senior
White House advisers that she backs Powell for a second term.
First appointed as Fed chair by former President Donald
Trump, Powell's current term at the helm expires in February,
and the Biden administration has not yet made an announcement.
Last week an influential voice of the Democratic Party's
progressive wing, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts,
publicly came out against a second term for Powell, calling him
a "dangerous man" to lead the Fed.
On Tuesday she broadened her critique, faulting Powell not
just for his track record on regulating banks, but also for his
handling of potential ethical lapses by fellow Fed policymakers
in their personal financial lives.
"We need changes at the Fed," said Warren, who is on the
Senate banking committee that oversees the central bank.
Two of the Fed system's 12 regional reserve bank presidents
traded securities actively in 2020 as the Fed was launching an
unprecedented response to the pandemic's threats to the economy.
Both officials have since announced their departures.
Powell has launched a sweeping ethics review of personal
investments by top Fed officials and has asked the Fed's
internal watchdog to review all transactions by senior officials
to ensure they were compliant with existing ethics rules and the
law.
Yellen was also asked if she thought the Fed had made the
right decisions regarding the economy, especially given the
unexpectedly high inflation this year that has a number of
critics second-guessing its loose policy stance.
"I trust the Fed to make the right decisions," said Yellen,
who served one term as Fed chair immediately before Powell.
"You know we have been hit by an incredibly unusual shot. On
the one hand, we're all almost 6 million jobs short of where we
weren't before the pandemic, which means a lot of people who
still need jobs. On the other hand, many firms are finding it
difficult to hire," she said.
"We've had extraordinary shifts in the pattern of demand ...
and I know the Fed is trying to sort through the implications of
that - supply bottlenecks have developed that have caused
inflation. I believe that they're transitory, but that doesn't
mean they'll go away over the next several months."
(Reporting By Dan Burns;
Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Bill Berkrot)