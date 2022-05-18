Treasury's Yellen says U.S. committed to market-determined exchange rate

Yellen told reporters ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Bonn that tighter U.S. monetary policy and risk aversion were factors favoring dollar strength, but having a market-determined exchange rate was "the best regime."

"The dollar is a global safe haven. And we tend to experience inflows naturally that push up the dollar in highly uncertain economic times," Yellen said. "So I think it's understandable that the dollar has risen."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Rami Ayyub; editing by John Stonestreet and Chizu Nomiyama)