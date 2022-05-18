Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Treasury's Yellen says U.S. committed to market-determined exchange rate

05/18/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday the United States was committed to a market-determined exchange rate, after being asked by reporters about recent strengthening of the dollar.

Yellen told reporters ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Bonn that tighter U.S. monetary policy and risk aversion were factors favoring dollar strength, but having a market-determined exchange rate was "the best regime."

"The dollar is a global safe haven. And we tend to experience inflows naturally that push up the dollar in highly uncertain economic times," Yellen said. "So I think it's understandable that the dollar has risen."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Rami Ayyub; editing by John Stonestreet and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02pANALYSIS-BRITISH POUND : The sick man of the currency world
RE
01:00pSevere drought could pose problems for US power grid this summer -NERC
RE
01:00pCrypto exchange Coinbase establishes think tank to push policy goals
RE
12:59pGenerali investor Fondazione CRT says investment in insurer is "strategic"
RE
12:59pBiden's daughter Ashley tests positive for COVID-19 -White House
RE
12:57pRussia's Ozon says BNY withdraws as convertible bonds trustee
RE
12:57pU.S. extends application deadline for nuclear power rescue program
RE
12:55pCentral banks' hopes for supply chain miracle may be dashed by China, Ukraine
RE
12:51pSpain's BBVA pays $1.4 billion for additional 36.12% stake in Turkish lender Garanti
RE
12:48pTreasury's Yellen says U.S. committed to market-determined exchange rate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence
5Analyst recommendations: Reckitt, Home Depot, Penn National, Walmart, W..

HOT NEWS