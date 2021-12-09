Treasury's Yellen vows big push against corruption, new 'kleptocracy fund'

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department
must play a major role in combating corruption at home and
abroad, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told President Joe
Biden's democracy summit on Thursday, unveiling a new
"kleptocracy fund" to reward tips on where corrupt foreign
leaders hid their money in the United States.
She said the Treasury was working to crack down on money
from overseas, while beefing up enforcement against tax evaders
at home who cost the Treasury $600 billion in revenues last year
alone.
"After all, the United States cannot be a credible voice for
free and fair government abroad if at the same time we allow the
wealthy to break our laws with impunity," she said.
Congress authorized creation of the "Kleptocracy Assets
Recovery Rewards" program as part of the fiscal 2021 National
Defense Authorization Act to "intensify the global fight against
corruption" and aid U.S. efforts to identify and recover stolen
assets and return them to the country in question.
The legislation called for a $25 million cap per year on
payments for tips that led to seizure, forfeiture or
repatriation of stolen assets at U.S. financial institutions.
