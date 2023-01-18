Treasury yields fall after U.S. data, stocks decline

*
Wall Street stocks end lower
Yen weaker against dollar
Oil prices fall
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury
yields fell to a four-month low on Wednesday as data showed U.S.
retail sales declined more than expected in December, while the
yen was weaker against the dollar in the wake of the Bank of
Japan's decision to maintain ultra-low interest rates.
Wall Street stocks ended lower following profit-taking after
recent gains, with hawkish comments from Federal Reserve
officials adding to the day's bearishness. A global stocks index
also fell.
Some investors said the drop in U.S. retail sales, together
with subsiding inflation, could encourage the Fed to further
scale back the pace of its interest rate increases next month.
A separate report showed U.S. producer prices also fell more
than expected in December.
Even as inflation was showing signs of cooling, Fed
policymakers reiterated their support for hiking the U.S.
central bank's target interest rate above 5%.
The U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates by 25 basis
points when it concludes its two-day meeting on Feb. 1.
Earlier, the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy policy,
including a bond yield cap, defying market expectations it would
phase out its massive stimulus program because of increasing
inflation pressures.
The decision caused the yen to fall, with investors
unwinding bets based on expectations the central bank would
overhaul its yield control policy.
In late-afternoon U.S. trading, the dollar was up 0.6%
against the yen. The U.S. dollar index was
nearly flat.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
613.89 points, or 1.81%, to 33,296.96, the S&P 500 lost
62.11 points, or 1.56%, to 3,928.86 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 138.10 points, or 1.24%, to 10,957.01.
"The market was overbought," said Sam Stovall, chief
investment strategist at CFRA research. He said some investors
took profits in areas of recent strong gains.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.23% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.71%.
In other currencies, the Australian dollar fell
0.7% to US$0.6936, after hitting its highest level since August
last year. The New Zealand dollar traded flat on the
day at US$0.6430.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell as low as 3.372%,
the lowest since Sept. 13. Two-year yields reached
4.072%, the lowest since Oct. 4. The yield spread between
two-year and 10-year notes was last a minus 70
basis points.
In the energy market, oil prices fell as worries about a
possible U.S. recession outweighed optimism over China's lifting
of COVID-19 curbs.
Brent futures fell 94 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at
$84.98 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
fell 70 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at 79.48.
Bitcoin was last down 1.8%.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York
Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Nell
Mackenzie and Alun John in London
Editing by Sharon Singleton and Matthew Lewis)