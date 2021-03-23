Log in
Tredence Inc. : announces employee stock buyback worth $3.5 million

03/23/2021 | 10:32am EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence Inc., a leading AI engineering and analytics services company, today announced their first employee stock buyback program, at the back of a Series A funding of 30 million USD from Chicago Pacific Founders.

Tredence offers to buy back employee stock worth 3.5 million USD. This is a global program, open to their 750 employees worldwide. Eligible employees can liquidate up to 50% of their vested ESOP units. At 6x the book price of each unit, this program provides liquidity options and will be a wealth creation opportunity for the organization's early and high-performing employees.

"The employee stock buyback program is a testament to our growth and our vision towards fostering a rewarding work culture for our people. 25% of our cap table has always been reserved for employee stock options. As we grow, we want to provide wealth creation opportunities to our employees and enable them to grow along with us," said Pratap Daruka, Chief Financial Officer, Tredence.

In the last seven years, Tredence has registered a CAGR of more than 50%. This buyback program is representative of the organization's past growth and faith in its future prospects. "We have a strong sense of ownership at Tredence. Employees are our strongest asset; they turned an uncertain year into one of the brightest years for Tredence. With this buyback program, we wish to show our employees that their participation and efforts do pay off," said Shub Bhowmick, Chief Executive Officer, Tredence.

As part of its growth strategy, Tredence is expanding its geographic footprint in Canada, Europe and China. The company is planning to hire 700 employees in 2021 across markets.

About Tredence Inc.

Tredence is an AI engineering and analytics company that focuses on last mile delivery of insights into actions by uniting its strengths in business analytics, data science, and software engineering. The largest companies across industries are engaging with Tredence and deploying its prediction and optimization solutions at scale – empowering end users to improve decision making. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company serves clients in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and SE Asia.

Learn more at www.tredence.com or follow us.

Media Contact:
Neha Parmar
+919686579688
Neha.parmar@tredence.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tredence-inc-announces-employee-stock-buyback-worth-3-5-million-301254004.html

SOURCE Tredence Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
