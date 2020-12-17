Log in
TreeTown USA Announces Rebrand

12/17/2020 | 04:52pm EST
Jonathan Saperstein, CEO of TreeTown USA, announced Thursday that the company has rebranded and will now operate under a new name: Everde Growers. The rebrand follows nearly six years of strategic acquisitions to expand the company’s footprint nationwide, with farms operating in Oregon, California, Texas, and Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217006141/en/

Everde Growers™, Glen Flora Farm, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Everde Growers™, Glen Flora Farm, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have spent several years refining our processes, combining our policies, and setting a strong foundation for the future,” Saperstein stated. “Now is the time to truly bring the company together as one.”

Since their purchase of TreeTown USA in 2015, Saperstein and his family have been focused on the company’s strategic growth. Each of the acquisitions have shared several qualities: a positive reputation in the industry, a plant mix that adds value to the company’s offering, inventory to support that mix, land with a solid infrastructure, and an exceptional work force.

Everde Growers views the rebrand as an opportunity to build and fortify its relationships in the industry. “Our commitment to our customers, employees, and suppliers is stronger than ever,” Saperstein stated. “Having a single brand identity will help to streamline and improve many of our processes.”

“The most rewarding part of bringing our company together as one has been creating best practices across the company based on rich experiences from our various backgrounds in the industry,” stated David Kirby, Executive Vice President. “This year, we made great strides in creating a consistent customer experience. For example, by organizing our national customer service team, our customers across the country will now have one point of contact to access our fourteen farms, as well as access to an updated national availability list with a consistent look and feel. We know that executing the Everde Growers brand will take time, but our employees and customers will immediately see the benefit of having one brand identity.”

About Everde Growers

Everde Growers is a privately-owned business headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 14 farms totaling over 6,700 production acres across Texas, Florida, Oregon, and California. The company has a coast-to-coast footprint for its broad mix of high-quality plants that includes over 5,000 unique selections. To learn more about Everde Growers, visit www.everde.com.


