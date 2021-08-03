Treehouse Launches Annual Back-to-School Drive for Kids in Foster Care

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treehouse kicks off its annual Back-to-School Drive, which will provide over a thousand of youth and adolescents across Washington state with the critical resources they need to start the new school year strong amidst an uncertain second pandemic school year.

“Last year our youth faced an unprecedented school year. Treehouse and our community were able to come together and rally increased support for these vulnerable youth who had increased demand for resources due to remote learning,” said Maya Hemachandra, Treehouse Chief Development Officer.

She added, “students are preparing for another unpredictable school year. Ensuring our youth have all the supplies, fresh clothes and other essentials helps support them so they can stay active and engaged during challenges this year.”

There are over 7,000 youth in care across the state of Washington. Everyone deserves a great first day and with support from the community, Treehouse can ensure all of our kids start the school year off strong and confident.

All back-to-school donations will be conducted digitally and handled via shipping services. Digital drive kits make it easy, as anyone and any organization can host a drive.

Additional options to support kids in foster care so they start school confident, include purchasing items off Treehouse’s virtual Wish List and submitting monetary donations.

Email drives@treehouseforkids.org to get started with your donation drive today or visit treehouseforkids.org/bts.

About Treehouse

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington’s leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 7,800 youth in foster care. We’re committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at http://www.treehouseforkids.org.

Attachments

Desiree Lindsay Treehouse 206.693.9256 desiree.lindsay@treehouseforkids.org