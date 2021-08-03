Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Treehouse Launches Annual Back-to-School Drive for Kids in Foster Care

08/03/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treehouse kicks off its annual Back-to-School Drive, which will provide over a thousand of youth and adolescents across Washington state with the critical resources they need to start the new school year strong amidst an uncertain second pandemic school year. 

“Last year our youth faced an unprecedented school year. Treehouse and our community were able to come together and rally increased support for these vulnerable youth who had increased demand for resources due to remote learning,” said Maya Hemachandra, Treehouse Chief Development Officer.  

She added, “students are preparing for another unpredictable school year. Ensuring our youth have all the supplies, fresh clothes and other essentials helps support them so they can stay active and engaged during challenges this year.” 

There are over 7,000 youth in care across the state of Washington. Everyone deserves a great first day and with support from the community, Treehouse can ensure all of our kids start the school year off strong and confident. 

All back-to-school donations will be conducted digitally and handled via shipping services. Digital drive kits make it easy, as anyone and any organization can host a drive.  

Additional options to support kids in foster care so they start school confident, include purchasing items off Treehouse’s virtual Wish List and submitting monetary donations.  

Email drives@treehouseforkids.org to get started with your donation drive today or visit treehouseforkids.org/bts.  

About Treehouse  

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington’s leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 7,800 youth in foster care. We’re committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at http://www.treehouseforkids.org.  

Attachments 


Desiree Lindsay
Treehouse
206.693.9256
desiree.lindsay@treehouseforkids.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:27pPS BUSINESS PARKS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:26pZIPRECRUITER : and Facebook Team Up to Connect Job Seekers to Digital Marketing Jobs
BU
01:24pKaseya ransomware attack sets off race to hack service providers -researchers
RE
01:24pNew VelocityEHS and Enhesa Webinar Focuses on Regulatory Updates EHS Leaders May Have Missed During the Global COVID-19 Pandemic
GL
01:24pVISTA EQUITY PARTNERS : Appoints David A. Breach President
BU
01:23pANTARES VISION S P A : Download file AVG_CS_Apertura-periodo-esercizio-dei-warrant_Agosto_2021_ENG
PU
01:23pANTARES VISION S P A : PR - Antares Vision Share Capital Change - 03 august 2021.pdf
PU
01:23pAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Awarded CUNY COVID-19 Testing Contract
PU
01:23pQUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : New Report Reveals Grocery-Retail Insights from Mars Wrigley, Mondelez, Unilever and More
PU
01:23pDASHBOARD STUDIO TIPS : What's New in 8.2.2106
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : UPGRADES, ESG, DEFI USAGE TO HELP ETHER OUTPACE BITCOIN: Pantera Capital
4Stellantis lifts margin goal as Tavares' turnaround kicks in
5Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

HOT NEWS