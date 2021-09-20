Log in
Treehouse to Host 2nd Equity Event: Alumni Advocating for Change

09/20/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
Seattle, Washington, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treehouse will host second installment of ongoing Equity Campaign on October 6 from 2-2:30 p.m. The event, “Alumni Advocating for Change at the Intersection of Education and Foster Care,” will feature prominent community leaders and alumni of foster care.

Our efforts to advance equity and drive meaningful change in the foster care and education systems continue through this second virtual event next month.

This will be a live conversation – streamed online and free for all – that will feature keynote speaker, Senator T’wina Nobles. As a foster care alumnus, Sen. Nobles brings her firsthand knowledge and experience along with two decades in education and community leadership.

Angela Poe Russell – the host of KING 5 Evening – will moderate the panel. The panel will include Treehouse and youth in foster care alumni Erika Ramirez and Samuel Martin, who will discuss their experiences in foster care, as well as their current advocacy work.

Treehouse, Washington state’s leading nonprofit in foster care and education that serves over 8,000 youth statewide annually, kicked off our Equity Campaign on May 25 through the inaugural event “Change for Youth Facing Foster Care” drawing nearly 500 registered community members.

The event brought together prominent leaders in our community including Ross Hunter, Secretary of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families, Gary Locke, former Washington State Governor and Interim President of Bellevue College and Shrounda Selivanoff, Director of Public Policy at Children’s Home Society.

Treehouse invites all community members to attend this free event, particularly those centered in child welfare, education, foster care and caregiving systems.

To register to attend and learn more, visit: treehouseforkids.org/equityevent

About Treehouse

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington’s leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 7,800 youth in foster care. We’re committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at treehouseforkids.org.

###

Attachment 


Desiree Lindsay
Treehouse
206.693.9256
desiree.lindsay@treehouseforkids.org

