Trek CBD Announces New Location in Downtown Lincoln, NE

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trek CBD - an organic CBD store dedicated to providing high-quality CBD products as well as educational resources and support - is excited to announce the opening of their newest location in Downtown Lincoln, NE. The store is now open and situated near the University of Nebraska and Trago Park, making the Downtown location the company's fourth physical shop in addition to a full e-commerce store.

While CBD shops in Lincoln, NE, are not new, Trek CBD is dedicated to raising the bar with its organic CBD products, all of which have been third-party lab tested for quality assurance. But they don't just sell products; they're on a mission to empower the public, providing science-backed information about what CBD is, how it works, and how it can be used to support overall wellness.

Customers visiting Trek CBD in Downtown Lincoln, NE, may be surprised to find a bright, airy space with products easily accessible and experienced, educated staff on hand to help customers find exactly what they need. Customers can expect to find a full range of organic CBD products, including:

Topical products, including salves, lotions, and bath bombs

Edibles, including gummies and CBD chocolates

Capsules and tinctures

Pet care CBD products

"CBD products got so popular so quickly that false claims and misinformation were running rampant. We wanted to provide factual information and create a safe, accessible environment, and our growth shows that people are seeking reliable information and high-quality products. Now, we're excited to branch into Downtown Lincoln and partner with people here on their wellness journey." - Nicolas Pione, Founder

About Trek CBD: We are a North Carolina-based CBD retailer with additional locations in Southern Lincoln, NE; Wake Forest, NC; and Holly Springs, NC, as well as a full online store designed by internet marketing agency TheeDigital. To learn more, call us at 402-413-2134 or email us at contact@trekcbd.com.

