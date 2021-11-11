Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trek CBD Announces New Location in Downtown Lincoln, NE

11/11/2021 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This growing chain of organic CBD stores now has two Nebraska locations as well as a full online shop.

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trek CBD - an organic CBD store dedicated to providing high-quality CBD products as well as educational resources and support -  is excited to announce the opening of their newest location in Downtown Lincoln, NE. The store is now open and situated near the University of Nebraska and Trago Park, making the Downtown location the company's fourth physical shop in addition to a full e-commerce store.

While CBD shops in Lincoln, NE, are not new, Trek CBD is dedicated to raising the bar with its organic CBD products, all of which have been third-party lab tested for quality assurance. But they don't just sell products; they're on a mission to empower the public, providing science-backed information about what CBD is, how it works, and how it can be used to support overall wellness.

Customers visiting Trek CBD in Downtown Lincoln, NE, may be surprised to find a bright, airy space with products easily accessible and experienced, educated staff on hand to help customers find exactly what they need. Customers can expect to find a full range of organic CBD products, including: 

  • Topical products, including salves, lotions, and bath bombs
  • Edibles, including gummies and CBD chocolates
  • Capsules and tinctures 
  • Pet care CBD products

"CBD products got so popular so quickly that false claims and misinformation were running rampant. We wanted to provide factual information and create a safe, accessible environment, and our growth shows that people are seeking reliable information and high-quality products. Now, we're excited to branch into Downtown Lincoln and partner with people here on their wellness journey." - Nicolas Pione, Founder

About Trek CBD: We are a North Carolina-based CBD retailer with additional locations in Southern Lincoln, NE; Wake Forest, NC; and Holly Springs, NC, as well as a full online store designed by internet marketing agency TheeDigital. To learn more, call us at 402-413-2134 or email us at contact@trekcbd.com.

Related Images






Image 1: Trek CBD


Trek CBD logo in green and yellow



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
10:33aALYI Finalizes Terms To Acquire 51% Of East African Business Expected To Accelerate EV Revenue Growth
GL
10:31aPexip Q3 2021 - Solid growth driven by sales to public sector organizations
AQ
10:31aThinkific to Participate in TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference
AQ
10:31aKey information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by AF Gruppen ASA
AQ
10:31aCombined Insurance Named #1 Military Friendly® Employer for Fourth Year in a Row
PR
10:31aJack Daniel's and the Armed Services YMCA To Send 1,700+ Service Members and Families Home for the Holidays Through "Operation Ride Home"
BU
10:31aHP ENVY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Early HP x360, HP 13, 14 & 15 Savings Reported by Save Bubble
BU
10:31aMilliken & Company Announces Carbon-Neutral Flooring Portfolio
BU
10:31aSIMON Reports Third Quarter Highlights
BU
10:31aIntermountain Healthcare and Zipline Partner to Bring Care Closer to Patient Homes with Automated, On-Demand Delivery
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
4ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
5Fed's 'transitory' inflation plot thickens again with rate at 30-year h..

HOT NEWS