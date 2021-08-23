Trellis Energy : Names Archana Srivastava Chief Product Officer

Trellis Energy, software provider to the natural gas industry, today announced the promotion of Archana Srivastava to Chief Product Officer. She will have primary responsibilities of developing and executing the organization’s product and technology strategies. Most recently, Srivastava, a founding member of Trellis, was the acting Vice President of Products and Engineering.

“Archana has been a key part of our success and growth, and we are thrilled to promote her into this significant role,” said Rakesh Agrawal, Trellis Founder & CEO. “Her dedication to our customers and vision for technology transformation are second nature to her, making her an obvious choice for this position.”

In addition to developing the product and technology strategies, Srivastava will oversee both the product and technology teams, ensuring flawless execution of the plan. Her focus will be to create optimizations for the industry through technological advancements, following and understanding industry and business trends, soliciting customer feedback, and identifying market opportunities.

With over 25 years of experience building enterprise software solutions in energy and financial services organizations, Srivastava is a strong technology and business strategy leader with deep experience in driving business roadmaps, building high-performing operations and delivery organizations, and developing new products that transform the way companies conduct business. She is adept at staying apprised of technology innovations, market trends, customer feedback, and keeping her finger on the pulse of the ever-changing natural gas industry.

“I am, of course, excited to take this next step in my career. We are launching several new and exciting solutions this quarter that will fundamentally transform how market participants conduct business across the entire natural gas supply chain,” Srivastava said. “Our next series of upcoming product innovations is geared towards continued digitalization and transformation of the industry.”

Srivastava is a leader of growth in her organization. She works to elevate and empower her employees to excel in their areas of expertise. Srivastava leans in to listen to customers and market experts, supporting them with their industry challenges. She is well positioned in her new role to advance the Trellis B2B platform and suite of products to the next level.

Srivastava spent the first decade of her career building complex enterprise solutions for financial services firms, including EquiLend where she built a B2B securities lending trading platform and Charles Schwab where she built the financial advisor platform to serve their retail clients. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from City University of New York. She is a member of Chief, a highly sought-after private network of women leaders. Srivastava is passionate about promoting women and spends time mentoring girls in STEM programs and promotes women within Trellis. In her free time, Srivastava loves to garden and cook. She is also a workout enthusiast, yoga practitioner, and loves being outdoors hiking, running, biking, or walking her dog.

About Trellis Energy

Trellis Energy, headquartered in San Francisco, CA, provides the industry’s first cloud-based B2B marketplace for the entire natural gas supply chain. The Trellis platform transforms the way natural gas industry participants transact mission critical business. Participants can easily access aggregated market data, analytics, and actionable operational intelligence—all within a single platform while connecting with all of their business partners.

More information about Trellis is available at www.trellisenergy.com.

