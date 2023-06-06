0620 GMT - The Reserve Bank of Australia is among the most mentioned entities in the news over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, after it raised the country's official cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.10%. Tuesday's rate hike comes after RBA Gov. Philip Lowe last week said that rising wages and the absence of productivity growth could trigger further increases. Lowe said after the decision that more tightening will likely be needed to bring inflation to heel "in a reasonable time frame." Consumer prices were 7% higher in 1Q from a year earlier, which Lowe said is too high. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

06-06-23 0237ET