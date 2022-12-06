Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Trending : Australia Central Bank Stays on Hike Path

12/06/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0500 GMT -- The Reserve Bank of Australia is the top entity in the news over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, after the central bank raised the official cash rate by 25 basis points. The RBA increased the rate to 3.10%, tacking the same increment on for a third straight month, despite evidence that inflation may be peaking. Economists had forecast a 25bp increase in the rate, even though annual inflation moderated to 6.9% in October from 7.3% in September. RBA Gov. Philip Lowe said the bank's rate-setting board "recognizes that monetary policy operates with a lag and that the full effect of the increase in interest rates is yet to be felt in mortgage payments" and that household spending is slowing, but to what extent is uncertain. He called the path to a soft economic landing a narrow one. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 0015ET

Latest news "Economy"
12:35aMarketmind: Powerless
RE
12:32aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee below 82/USD for first time in a month, premiums at 12-yr low
RE
12:21aSouth Korean court orders $51 million property transfer in SK Group chief's divorce
RE
12:21aAt least five killed in blast in north Afghanistan
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Muted as -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Muted as Strong U.S. Data Raises Rate Worries
DJ
12:16aTrending : Australia Central Bank Stays on Hike Path
DJ
12/06United States, Australia to counter China's 'destabilizing military activities' - statement
RE
12/06Global renewables capacity set to double over next five years, says IEA
RE
12/05China says U.S. nuclear weapons report is speculation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting
2Gold flat after sharp declines on U.S. data
3China Pharma : Dec. 5, 2022_China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Announced the A..
4Australian gas, power projects hit by collapse of contractor Clough
5South Korean court orders $51 million property transfer in SK Group chi..

HOT NEWS