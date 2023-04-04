0937 GMT - The Reserve Bank of Australia is among the most mentioned entities in the news over the past five hours, according to Factiva data, after the central bank maintained its official cash rate at 3.60% as inflation eased. The RBA's decision to end a run of 10 straight increases contrasts with some of its global counterparts, which continue to raise rates to tackle inflation despite strains in the global banking system. RBA Gov. Philip Lowe said its pause "provides the board with more time to assess the state of the economy and the outlook, in an environment of considerable uncertainty." The Australian dollar weakened after the decision and recently traded at US$0.6750. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (farah.elias@wsj.com)

04-04-23 0552ET