Trending: Bank of Japan Surprises by Allowing Rate to Rise

12/20/2022 | 01:38am EST
0622 GMT - The Bank of Japan is the most mentioned entity in the news over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, after it unexpectedly widened its target range for the 10-year Japanese government bond. The central bank on Tuesday widened the range by 25 basis points in each direction to minus 0.5%-plus 0.5%, effectively allowing the rate to rise to 0.5% from 0.25%. This helped the yen to strengthen to below 133 versus the dollar from above 137 before the decision. The move ends a period during which the BOJ was the only major central bank not to raise rates. Instead of citing inflation control in announcing the widening of its target, the BOJ pointed to discrepancies between the 10-year bond yield and the yield on bonds with other maturities. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 0137ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -3.37% 88.746 Delayed Quote.9.26%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -2.84% 161.786 Delayed Quote.6.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.10% 1.2142 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -2.91% 97.494 Delayed Quote.9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.13% 0.73158 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -2.91% 141.198 Delayed Quote.10.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 1.0596 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -2.71% 1.612695 Delayed Quote.6.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012085 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 2.79% 0.6957 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -3.22% 84.35 Delayed Quote.10.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.46% 0.63311 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -2.74% 133.235 Delayed Quote.18.69%
