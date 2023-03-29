17:02 ET -- Binance is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Binance had experienced net outflows of $2.1 billion on the Ethereum blockchain over seven days as of Monday evening, according to crypto data provider Nansen. A spokeswoman for Binance said inflows and outflows have stabilized. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday sued Binance, alleging it operated illegally in the U.S. and violated rules designed to prevent illicit financial activity. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

