14:45 ET -- Binance Holdings Ltd. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued the cryptocurrency exchange operator, alleging it violated U.S. rules that require futures and other derivatives to be traded on regulated platforms. Binance took a "calculated, phased approach to increase its United States presence" despite saying publicly that it restricted Americans from using its platform, the CFTC alleged. According to a MarketWatch report, a Binance spokesperson called the lawsuit "unexpected and disappointing." Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

03-27-23 1500ET