Trending: India's Central Bank Hikes Key Rate to Tame Inflation

0915 GMT - The Reserve Bank of India is one of the most mentioned entities in the news over the past six hours after raising its key policy rate to help tame inflation, according to Factiva data. The central bank's 25-basis-point hike, which took its policy repo rate to 6.50%, was widely expected by economists, some of whom see potential for further increases ahead. ICICI Securities Chief Economist Prasenjit Basu reckons that with credit growth healthy and real GDP resilient, the RBI will see little need to ease policy in the year ahead. Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer at Axis Securities PMS, thinks the RBI could deliver another rate hike in the coming months before taking a pause, while Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge, says it's prudent to have left the door open for another increase if needed, given the uncertain global macro environment and risk of a resurgence in commodity price pressures. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (fabiana.negrinochoa@wsj.com)

