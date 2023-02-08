Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Trending: India's Central Bank Hikes Key Rate to Tame Inflation

02/08/2023 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0915 GMT - The Reserve Bank of India is one of the most mentioned entities in the news over the past six hours after raising its key policy rate to help tame inflation, according to Factiva data. The central bank's 25-basis-point hike, which took its policy repo rate to 6.50%, was widely expected by economists, some of whom see potential for further increases ahead. ICICI Securities Chief Economist Prasenjit Basu reckons that with credit growth healthy and real GDP resilient, the RBI will see little need to ease policy in the year ahead. Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer at Axis Securities PMS, thinks the RBI could deliver another rate hike in the coming months before taking a pause, while Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge, says it's prudent to have left the door open for another increase if needed, given the uncertain global macro environment and risk of a resurgence in commodity price pressures. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (fabiana.negrinochoa@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 0430ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 2.69% 80.25 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
ICICI SECURITIES LIMITED 2.41% 498 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
Latest news "Economy"
09:39aRussia's MTS bank has UAE licence -central bank website
RE
09:38aBritain and Italy sign export and investment partnership
RE
09:36aGerman govt advisors reject planned industry climate protection contracts
RE
09:36aRecent threats against Sweden affect security, police say
RE
09:34aHandelsbanken dividend miss, higher costs dent shares
RE
09:33aEU's green light to state aid for Romanian airport annulled by EU's Court of Justice
RE
09:30aTrending: India's Central Bank Hikes Key Rate to Tame Inflation
DJ
09:27aEarthquakes to disrupt Turkey's growth, stretch budget as Erdogan heads to elections
RE
09:24aGulf nations to remain major oil suppliers to India for a 'long time', minister says
RE
09:22aTotalEnergies CEO: Russia sanctions are creating a "grey" oil market
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adyen 2nd Half Net Profit, Earnings Rose as Revenue Beat Market Views
2SocGen's Q4 profit beats expectations, sees higher bad loan risks
3Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distri..
4EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains After Powell Remarks
5Asian shares rise, dollar staggers after 'dovish' Powell comments

HOT NEWS