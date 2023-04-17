14:17 ET -- Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The space flight company postponed the unmanned launch attempt of its Starship rocket minutes before blastoff Monday, after the rocket faced a pressure-related problem while the large booster designed to power it off the launchpad was fueling up, according to a SpaceX live stream and founder Elon Musk. SpaceX didn't specify when it might attempt the launch of the rocket again but said it would take at least 48 hours. The Starship rocket will play a role in future exploration of the Moon and Mars. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

