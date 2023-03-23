14:18 ET -- TikTok is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Shou Zi Chew, chief executive of the Beijing Bytedance Technology Co. Ltd. unit, was interrogated by U.S. congressional lawmakers on Thursday about possible Chinese influence over the TikTok app and the promotion of harmful and misleading content. Mr. Chew said the company is committed to firewalling U.S. user data from "all unwanted foreign access" and would keep content "free from any manipulation from any government." But under questioning, Mr. Chew appeared to confirm that employees in China have access to personal data on Americans. The Biden administration recently demanded that TikTok's Chinese owners sell their stakes or face a possible ban. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

