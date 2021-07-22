Trending Today : on Fox Business, Features Innovators Filling Needs and Niches

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest episode of Trending Today , airing on Fox Business Saturday, July 31, 12:30 pm EST, features innovators filling needs and niches in different industries from the traveling healthcare profession and vacation rentals to collegiate competitive gaming and humanitarian work.

Trending Today films its latest episode at the 21st Annual Golden Trailer Awards honoring the best movie previews.

The latest episode comes to you from the 21st Annual Golden Trailer Awards , held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, Tennessee honoring the best movie previews and the creative professionals who make them. Known as the "Oscars" of the movie trailer industry, the event is a fitting venue to highlight award-winning companies featured on Trending Today.

Learn how Triage Staffing , based in Omaha, Nebraska, is disrupting the traveling healthcare staffing and credentialing market with its straightforward approach to recruitment and a partnership with the technology company Kamana Health . "We don't spin a fantasy of what folks are going to expect on contracts just to put a square peg in a round hole. That's not who we are. We are candid, upfront, honest straight-shooters about sharing information about the assignments they are going to take," says John Maaske, founder, and CEO of Triage Staffing.

The 15-year-old company places nurses, cardiopulmonary professionals, radiology professionals, and medical lab professionals in 13-week assignments. Triage Staffing provides global solutions in partnership with Kamana Health by offering a digital wallet. This safe, secure digital platform holds all pertinent information a traveling healthcare professional needs to find and secure a job. "The paperwork associated with our careers is a time suck. In the travel healthcare space, it's very speed-to-market. This remote data exchange has to happen fast if you are going to be successful as a travel healthcare professional," says Trey Modica, Co-founder of Kamana Health.

A new way of learning brings competitive gaming to the college campus of East Tennessee State University, which recently launched an Esports program . As part of the National Association of Esports Conference, ETSU students compete with universities across the country. "Having that experience for students and being forward-thinking and being on the cutting edge is how we see our role in higher education," says Karen King, PH.D., Senior Vice Provost for Information Technology Services. The ETSU Esports program has a 32-foot video wall and two dedicated training facilities on campus that train students as production assistants, camera operators, graphic designers, sponsorship coordinators, and other roles to support the gaming team. The program also offers scholarships.

Airbnb has carved out a niche in the vacation rental industry with authentic properties that double as attractions, such as Loft 606 in Chicago. Trending Today tours this quirky, cool architectural gem whose original owner Chris Gardner was the subject of the hit Hollywood movie, The Pursuit of Happyness. Today, Loft 606 has a different owner and maintains its celebrity status as host to famous names in sports, entertainment, and fashion.

Our sightseeing continues at The Car Barn Museum in Abingdon, Virginia, attracting classic car collectors, automotive enthusiasts, and luxury car customers. The 32-thousand-foot showroom doubles as a museum and dealership with 125 cars, many antiques and offers a walk through automotive history. Successful entrepreneur Jim McGlothlin, United Company Chairman, and CEO opened the Car Barn in May 2021 to share his passion for car collecting with the public and offer antique and luxury cars for sale and auction.

Trending Today also travels to the Caribbean nation of Haiti to experience the philanthropic work of Mission Haiti . The nonprofit operates an orphanage, a home for the elderly, a health center, and several schools. Learn how Mission Haiti is improving the lives of many Haitians with hands-on assistance and a network of supporters globally.

Watch the latest Trending Today episode on Fox Business, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 12:30 pm EST.

