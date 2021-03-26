Trends in Malaysian poverty and income dynamics: do regional inequalities trump ethnic disparities?

Peter Lanjouw (PhD London School of Economics) is professor in development economics at the School of Business and Economics of the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. One of his main research interests is the measurement and analysis of poverty and inequality in developing countries. Prior to joining VU Amsterdam in January 2015, he spent more than two decades in the Development Economics Research Group of the World Bank, lastly as Manager of the Poverty and Inequality team. He has taught courses at the Delhi School of Economics, the Foundation for the Advanced Study of International Development, Tokyo, and the University of Namur, Belgium, and has held a visiting position at the University of California, Berkeley. He is current editor of the World Bank Research Observer and a past assistant editor of the World Bank Economic Review.

Gerton Rongen is a researcher at the Amsterdam Institute for Global Health and Development (AIGHD) and PhD candidate at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. His research focuses on poverty, inequality and development. Previous work includes adjusting survey-based measures of inequality for missing top incomes (with an application to Mumbai, India) and the impact evaluation of a water and sanitation program in South Africa.